Early (1-0) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out 11 over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Early threw 61 of 90 pitches for strikes in his MLB debut. He got plenty of run support with the Red Sox scoring five of their six runs over the first two innings. Early posted a strong 132:40 K:BB across 100.1 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, so it's no surprise to see him find strikeout success early in his major-league career. If he gets another start, which seems likely after this performance, he is tentatively projected for a rematch with the Athletics back in Boston.