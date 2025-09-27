Early (1-2) took the loss Saturday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out seven.

Early held the Tigers scoreless through four innings before ultimately allowing two runs on Jahmai Jones' two-out single with the bases loaded, which proved to be enough to stick the rookie with the loss in a 2-1 Red Sox defeat. While Early's dropped back-to-back starts, the left-hander's impressed overall in his first four big-league outings. He'll finish the year with a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 19.1 innings.