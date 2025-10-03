Early (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six to take the loss in Thursday's Wild-Card game against the Yankees.

Early got through three innings with minimal trouble, recording multiple strikeouts in both the second and third frames. However, he got into trouble in his final inning of work, surrendering four hits and a walk to account for all of the runs against him. Early was also hurt by some shaky defense behind him, but he was ultimately outdueled by fellow rookie Cam Schlittler.