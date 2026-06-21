Red Sox's Connelly Early: Wild but steady in win

Early (6-5) allowed one run on two hits, two walks and three hit batsmen while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Early threw just 57 of 98 pitches for strikes in this outing. Prior to Saturday, he plunked just six batters all season. Early had gone three starts without completing six frames to begin June, losing all of those games while allowing 12 runs over 14.2 innings. He's now at a 3.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 79:31 K:BB through 81.2 innings over 15 starts this season. The left-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Yankees.