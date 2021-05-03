Seabold is expected to be sidelined at Triple-A Worcester to begin the season while he contends with right elbow inflammation, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

The Red Sox don't believe Seabold's injury is anything too serious, but he'll likely miss at least one or two turns through the rotation to begin the Triple-A season. Seabold's last action in affiliated ball came in 2019, when he was a member of the Phillies organization. Over his seven outings at Double-A Reading, Seabold posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 40 innings.