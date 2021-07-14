Seabold (elbow) allowed two runs on one hit and three walks across 2.2 innings during his first rehab outing with the club's Gulf Coast League affiliate Monday. He struck out seven.

Seabold's season at Triple-A Worcester was paused in early May due to inflammation in the right-hander's elbow. He was able to begin a throwing program just a few weeks later before progressing to tossing bullpens in mid-June. He'll likely get a few more outings under his belt in the lower levels of the minors before being officially activated. Seabold, who currently hold's a spot on the 40-man roster, could be a candidate to join the big club later this season, either as a starter or long reliever.