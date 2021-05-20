Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Seabold (elbow) has started a throwing program, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Seabold is likely just throwing off flat ground at this point, but the activity at least represents a positive sign for the right-hander, who has been shut down since the beginning of the month with elbow inflammation. Once the 25-year-old completes a throwing progression that will likely span multiple weeks, he should slot into the Triple-A Worcester rotation.