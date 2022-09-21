The Red Sox recalled Seabold from Triple-A Worcester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Cincinnati.
Boston moved reliever Garrett Whitlock (hip) to the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Seabold, who is rejoining the big club for the first time in the second half. While making three starts for the Red Sox prior to the All-Star break, Seabold delivered an 11.91 ERA and 2.56 WHIP in 11.1 innings.
