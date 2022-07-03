The Red Sox called Seabold up from Triple-A Worcester and will have him start Sunday's series finale in Chicago versus the Cubs, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Despite getting roughed up for seven earned runs over 4.2 innings Monday in Toronto in his 2022 MLB debut, Seabold will get another turn through the rotation due in large part to the Red Sox's lack of healthy starting depth. Even against a non-contending Cubs squad, Seabold likely won't make for an appealing streaming option in most fantasy leagues.