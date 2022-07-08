Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and will start Friday against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old returned to the minors after starting for the Red Sox last Sunday and giving up a run over four innings, but he'll quickly rejoin the big-league roster with Michael Wacha (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Seabold is unlikely to be in Boston's rotation for long since Chris Sale (ribs) is set to return make his season debut Tuesday.
