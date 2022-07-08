The Red Sox announced that Seabold will be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Since Seabold was optioned to Worcester earlier this week, the Red Sox will have to place another player on the injured list to facilitate his return to the 26-man active roster. Michael Wacha (arm), who won't be available to start Friday as originally hoped, could be the player the Red Sox move to the IL. Seabold has made two starts with Boston this season, failing to reach the sixth inning on both occasions. He had mixed results in those two outings, surrendering a combined eight earned runs across 8.2 frames.