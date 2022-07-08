Seabold will start Friday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Seabold will start in place of Michael Wacha (arm), though he has yet to be officially promoted from Triple-A Worcester. Seabold has made two starts with the big-league club this season, failing to surpass 4.2 innings on each occasion. He has had mixed results in those two outings, surrendering a combined eight earned runs across 8.2 frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Sent down Monday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Fares much better in second start•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Could return Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Crushed for seven runs•