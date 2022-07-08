Seabold will start Friday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Seabold will start in place of Michael Wacha (arm), though he has yet to be officially promoted from Triple-A Worcester. Seabold has made two starts with the big-league club this season, failing to surpass 4.2 innings on each occasion. He has had mixed results in those two outings, surrendering a combined eight earned runs across 8.2 frames.

