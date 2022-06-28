Seabold (0-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Toronto.

Seabold coughed up three long balls in the rough outing, including two-run homers from Vladimir Guerrero and Matt Chapman in the third and fifth innings, respectively. On a positive note, he struck out seven batters and forced 21 swinging strikes on 86 pitches. The 26-year-old has allowed nine runs through 7.2 innings in his two career MLB appearances. Seabold will likely be sent back to Triple-A Worcester.