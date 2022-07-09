Seabold was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees in the top of the third inning due to an apparent hand injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Seabold struggled mightily to begin Friday's matchup, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings. It's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles, and he was removed from the matchup after being visited by the training staff. The nature and severity of Seabold's injury aren't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Called up to start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Confirmed starter for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Sent down Monday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Fares much better in second start•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Could return Sunday•