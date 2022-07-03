Seabold didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings.

Making his second career start following Monday's poor performance, Seabold surrendered two hits and one run before recording an out. The 26-year-old was able to rebound and prevent any more runs from scoring, though he permitted exactly two baserunners in each of his four frames. Through two starts, Seabold has allowed eight runs on 18 baserunners with 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings and is slated for a challenge with a start against the Yankees currently on tap for next weekend.