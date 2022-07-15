Seabold's forearm strain isn't considered serious, and he's already resumed playing catch, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Seabold was pulled from his start last Friday against the Yankees in the third inning with a right forearm extensor strain, but he seems to have avoided a long-term absence. He doesn't have an exact return timeline, but the fact that he's already throwing again in some capacity just one week later is encouraging
