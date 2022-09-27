Seabold allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday.

Seabold's outing got off to an ominous start when Cedric Mullins opened the contest with a solo home run against him, and the rookie right-hander gave up four more runs in the second inning, though one was unearned. It was perhaps merciful, then, that a nearly two-hour rain delay interrupted the contest and resulted in Seabold's removal. With the poor outing, Seabold's ERA shot up to 11.29 on the season, and he's given up four or more earned runs in four of his five starts while completing five innings only once.