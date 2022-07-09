Seabold was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees due to right forearm extensor tightness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Seabold exited Friday's matchup with two outs in the top of the third inning due to an injury, and he's apparently dealing with a forearm issue. The right-hander will presumably be examined in the coming days to determine the severity of his injury, but he was forced to miss approximately two months last season due to elbow inflammation.