Seabold was scratched from Friday's start for Triple-A Worcester due to a pectoral injury, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's not believed to be serious injury, but it will still cost him at least one turn through the rotation. Seabold has started strong for Worcester this season and has a 2.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB across 36.2 innings.