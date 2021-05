Seabold (elbow) is not throwing yet, but he is starting to feel better, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Seabold is dealing with elbow inflammation. The injury was expected to be minor, though he it appears it will still be a while before he is able to retake the mound for Triple-A Worcester. He posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP and a 30:10 K:BB across 40 innings with Double-A Reading in 2019.