Seabold was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Seabold has thrown 18.1 innings over five starts for Boston this season, and he's put up a less-than-spectacular 11.29 ERA and 2.35 WHIP in the process. Those numbers drop to a much more respectable 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in Triple-A, but he has yet to put things together in the majors. His departure opens a spot the roster which will almost certainly be filled by Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) when he comes off the injured list.
