Seabold was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm extensor strain.
Seabold left his spot start Friday against the Yankees with the injury, which turned out to be serious enough to send him to the injured list. He'll be out until after the All-Star break at a minimum, with a longer absence seemingly quite possible.
More News
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Managing forearm issue•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Called up to start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Confirmed starter for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Sent down Monday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Fares much better in second start•