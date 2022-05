Seabold (pectoral) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Seabold has been managing a pectoral injury recently, ultimately being scratched from his last start Friday. The injury isn't considered serious, but he'll now be forced to miss at least one more outing while on the injured list. Seabold has produced a 2.45 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 36.2 innings in seven starts with Triple-A Worcester this season.