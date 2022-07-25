Seabold (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session at Fenway Park on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Michael Wacha (shoulder) is also scheduled to face hitters Monday, as both injured pitchers look to be at the same spot in their respective rehab programs. Boston will have a spot available in the rotation for Wacha once he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list, but Seabold is more likely to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester once he's reinstated. Boston currently has only four healthy starting pitchers on the active roster, but Josh Winckowski (illness) looks on pace to return from the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday, while Wacha and/or Rich Hill (knee) could both be activated before or at a similar time as Seabold.
