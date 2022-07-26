Seabold (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Seabold landed on the shelf July 8 with a strained forearm, and he's been cleared for game action after recently being deemed ready to face live hitters. The 26-year-old has started three games for the Red Sox this year and has given up 15 earned runs with a 13:5 K:BB over 11.1 innings, and he'll make his way back to Worcester now that he's healthy.