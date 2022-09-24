Seabold is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Orioles at Fenway Park.

Boston isn't expected to return rehabbing starter Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list until at least Thursday, so Seabold will be in store for a second straight turn through the rotation. After getting called up from Triple-A Worcester last week to serve as Boston's No. 5 starter, Seabold dropped to 0-3 after giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.

