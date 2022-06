The Red Sox will call up Seabold from Triple-A Worcester to start Monday's game in Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Seabold will be stepping into the rotation as a replacement for Kutter Crawford, who was optioned to Worcester after serving as Boston's No. 5 starter while both Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) remain on the injured list. Over 11 starts at Worcester in 2022, Seabold has posted a 2.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 51.2 innings.