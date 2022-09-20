Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and will start Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
With Kutter Crawford (shoulder) shut down for the season, Seabold could make two or three starts before the end of the season, depending the health of the other starters and whether they go with a five- or six-man rotation. Seabold, 26, logged a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 86.2 innings at Triple-A.
More News
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Ready to face hitters•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Injury not serious•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Out with forearm strain•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Managing forearm issue•
-
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Exits with apparent injury•