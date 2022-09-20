Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and will start Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

With Kutter Crawford (shoulder) shut down for the season, Seabold could make two or three starts before the end of the season, depending the health of the other starters and whether they go with a five- or six-man rotation. Seabold, 26, logged a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 86.2 innings at Triple-A.