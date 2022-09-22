Seabold (0-3) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds.

Seabold re-entered the rotation with Kutter Crawford (shoulder) sidelined. Despite handing out only one free pass, Seabold struggled with his command as he hit a batter and threw four wild pitches. Positively, he didn't allow any extra-base hits, so most of the damage was self-inflicted. Seabold is likely to stick in the Boston rotation for the rest of the regular season, though he now owns a 10.47 ERA across a very small 16.1 inning sample in the majors for the season.