Seabold (elbow) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Seabold began a throwing program in mid-May, and he was able to throw off a mound Friday. The right-hander will likely need to build back up since he's been sidelined since early May with elbow inflammation, but he's making progress in his recovery.
