Seabold was traded from the Phillies to the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.

Seabold was included in the Phillies' 60-man player pool to begin the season, and he'll now work within the Red Sox organization. It's possible that the right-hander could reach the major-league level at some point during the 2020 season. However, he's likely at least a season away from competing for a more permanent spot on the major-league roster. Seabold posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 40 innings in seven starts with Double-A Reading last season. Once he reaches the majors, he could presumably serve as a back-end starter or middle reliever.