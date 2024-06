Wong went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

Wong got the Red Sox started with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, extending a hit streak to 13 games (17-for-48, .354). The catcher, who entered 2024 with a career .232 batting average, is up to .330 for the season.