Red Sox's Connor Wong: Filling in for banged-up Narvaez
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wong will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Padres.
Wong will draw his fourth straight start behind the plate while top backstop Carlos Narvaez (knee) remains day-to-day. Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, manager Alex Cora said that Narvaez is available for Sunday's series finale, but the Red Sox are electing to stick with Wong since he serves as starting pitcher Brayan Bello's personal catcher. Cora added that Narvaez will return to the lineup Monday in Houston, and Wong is likely to see his playing time tail off as a result.
