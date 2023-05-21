site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Gets breather Sunday
Wong is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's finale against the Padres.
Wong will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-4 in each of the first two games against San Diego. Reese McGuire will handle backstop duties while hitting ninth.
