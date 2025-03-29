Wong isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Texas, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Wong is off to a 1-for-7 start two games into the new season, and he'll now receive a day to rest while Carlos Narvaez starts behind the plate and bats eighth.
