Red Sox's Connor Wong: Gives way to McGuire on Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
After catching in both of the Red Sox's past two games, Wong will get a breather for the series opener. Reese McGuire will form a battery with starting pitcher Corey Kluber on Monday.
