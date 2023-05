Wong went 1-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Wong smacked a 420-foot homer to center field to round the bases for the fifth time this season. He has produced a powerful May with a .565 slugging percentage. For the season Wong has a .738 OPS as he has produced in his first chance with regular playing time. But he will likely continue to split time with Reese McGuire, as they both have at least 70 plate appearances this season.