The Red Sox placed Wong on the paternity leave list Monday, Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster reports

Wong's placement on the paternity list explains why he's out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Blue Jays. He will likely miss the entirety of the three-game set versus Toronto before rejoining the active roster Friday, when the Red Sox take on the Padres. Wong will put his season-best 13-game hitting streak on hold while he's away from the Red Sox.