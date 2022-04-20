Wong went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Wong, who stepped in as the starting catcher after both Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki were added to the COVID-19 injury list, produced the game-winning run with a seventh-inning sac-fly. He has familiarity with the staff, catching during spring training games and bullpen sessions, so Red Sox manager Alex Cora was confident in the young backstop. All three of his starts in 2021 were for Nathan Eovladi, who was Tuesday's starter, so there was familiarity among the battery. Wong also guided four relievers through 4.1 scoreless innings against a potent Toronto lineup. He'll remain the primary catcher until Vazquez and/or Plawecki can return to the club.