Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Wong should have a clearer path to the Red Sox's No. 1 catcher role after the team recently dropped Kevin Plawecki from the 40-man roster, but Wong will give way to Reese McGuire behind the plate for the series finale in Cincinnati. Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Worcester on Sept. 1, Wong has hit .217 with a home run, five runs and four RBI in 12 games.