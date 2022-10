Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After starting three of Boston's last four games, Wong will take a seat as the Red Sox wrap up their season Wednesday. The 26-year-old produced a .572 OPS in 55 plate appearances in the big leagues in 2022 and could get the chance to compete for a No. 2 role at catcher next spring.