Wong went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Wong led off the fifth inning with a base hit, eventually coming around to score on Alex Verdugo's base hit to open the scoring. Wong would later extend Boston's lead to 4-1 with a two-run, 427-foot homer, his first of the season, in the sixth inning off Nick Sandlin. The 27-year-old Wong has gone 5-for-8 in his last two games against Cleveland. He's now slashing .241/.313/.362 with eight RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base through his first 65 plate appearances this season while splitting catching duties with Reese McGuire.