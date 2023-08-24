Wong went 4-for-6 with a double, a two-run homer and three additional runs scored in Thursday's win over Houston.

Wong's been showing signs of coming around at the plate recently, going 7-for-18 (.389) with a pair of homers in his last five games after starting the month with a 6-for-32 (.188) slump. He's now up to seven home runs on the season after hitting just one since June 1, a span of 60 games. Overall, Wong's slashing .248/.299/.413 with 48 runs scored and 31 RBI across 322 plate appearances while splitting catching duties with Reese McGuire in Boston.