Red Sox's Connor Wong: Homers in loss

Wong served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Colorado.

Wong gave the Red Sox an early lead with a two-run home run in the second inning. It was his first of the season and first since September of 2024. He was an unlikely DH -- just the third time this season -- but the Red Sox carry three catchers and had Mickey Gasper on the bench if needed. Wong is slashing .270/.356/.393 with the one home run, 12 RBI, two steals and 12 runs scored across 33 games.