Wong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Wong belted a solo home run in the second inning, his sixth of the season, and extended a hitting streak to 11 games (15-for-39). He's batting .335/.397/.471 for the season. There's no dramatic changes in his contact metrics to explain his breakout, and the BABIP (.395) warning signs are still there, but Wong has managed to avoid a regression.