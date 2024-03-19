Wong started at catcher and went 2-for-3 with with a two-run home run in Monday's spring game against the Twins.

Wong went deep for the second time in as many games, upping his spring line to .433/.469/.833 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI over 30 Grapefruit League at-bats. The spring production is a sign that offseason adjustments have worked, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "He's made adjustments," manager Alex Cora said. "It started towards the end of the [2023] season. And in the offseason, [hitting coach] Pete [Fatse] came down here to Fort Myers. They started cleaning up a few things with the leg kick and all that." Wong said he's shorter to the baseball and trying to eliminate the swing-and-miss and choose better pitches overall. In 2023, Wong struck out 134 times in 403 plate appearances (33.3 K%).