The Red Sox will call up Wong from Triple-A Worcester prior to Monday's game against the Twins, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Wong will join the 28-man active roster as a replacement for backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was sent home from Fenway Park after testing positive for COVID-19. With the Red Sox's annual Patriots' Day game beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET, Wong may not arrive in Boston in time for first pitch, but he should be available off the bench behind starting catcher Christian Vazquez. Whenever Plawecki clears the necessary protocols and is ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list, Wong will likely head back to Worcester.