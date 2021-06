Wong joined the Red Sox in Tampa and will be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republicane reports.

Wong will serve as Christian Vazquez's backup for the near future, with Kevin Plawecki (hamstring) heading to the injured list. Wong has yet to make his big-league debut and has struggled to a .148/.188/.246 line in 16 games for Triple-A Worcester this season.