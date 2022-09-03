Wong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

Wong, who was in the starting lineup after being called up when rosters expanded, crushed a 439-foot homer off Texas left-hander A.J. Alexy. He was red hot at Triple-A Worcester prior to joining the Red Sox, having hit .368/.411/.838 with nine home runs and 22 RBI over 16 games in August. Boston manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he'll find ways to get Wong at-bats while he's swinging the bat well, noting he can also play the infield. At 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, Wong doesn't look the part of a power hitter, but he has what baseball people like to describe as sneaky pop. He has an opportunity over the final month of the season. Boston's catching position for 2023 is in flux with Christian Vazquez traded and Kevin Plawecki due to be a free agent. Wong and Reese McGuire could make up the catching tandem next season.