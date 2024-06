Wong went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox. He was also hit by a pitch.

Wong, who is enjoying a breakout campaign, raised his average to .327 and on-base percentage to .382. Those career-best marks are heavily influenced by a .387 BABIP, making Wong a classic sell-high candidate. MLB's Statcast estimates his expected batting average to be .255.